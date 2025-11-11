Shreyas Iyer's oxygen level dropped to 50, wasn't able to stand, unlikely to feature in ODIs vs South Africa: Report

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is back in the country and his recovery is underway but despite the positive signs, he is unlikely to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, as he continues to recover from a serious on-field injury sustained in Australia. India's Shreyas Iyer falls on the ground after taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey(AFP)

Sources told The Indian Express that Iyer’s condition was more severe than initially thought, with his oxygen level dropping to 50 at one point following the incident. “He wasn’t able to stand properly for nearly 10 minutes. There was a complete blackout around him, and it took some time for him to return to normal,” a source in the Indian board confirmed.

The Mumbai batsman, who was discharged from the hospital last week, had suffered the injury while taking a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was in a lot of pain and was rushed to the hospital.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding," the BCCI statement read.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same,” it added.

After returning home, Iyer has been under medical supervision and is said to need more than a month to regain full match fitness.

“The board and selection committee don’t want to rush him back after the injury,” another official said. “He will take more time to be fully fit, and his participation in the South Africa series looks doubtful.”

India are scheduled to play the three ODIs in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam following the two-Test series beginning November 14. Despite the setback, Iyer appeared in good spirits in a social media post on Monday, sharing a photo of himself basking in the sun with the caption: “Sun’s been a great therapy. Grateful to be back. Thanks for all the love and care.”