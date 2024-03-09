Shubman Gill accused of insulting Anderson by Jonny Bairstow, heated argument follows as Jurel, Sarfaraz join in

India batters Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and England batter Jonny Bairstow were involved in a heated chat on Day 3 of the fifth Test match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. This was the first instance of India and England cricketers getting involved in a serious sledging episode in the entire series, which has been played in very good spirits. It transpired in the morning session of Saturday when Bairstow, in his 100th Test, was trying to forge a partnership with Joe Root to bail England out of trouble. Shubman Gill was involved in a heated argument with Jonny Bairstow

Jasprit Bumrah, who was leading India in Rohit Sharma's absence - not in the field due to a stiff back - threw the ball to first-innings hero Kuldeep Yadav after Ravichandran Ashwin had already put India in a commanding position. As Kuldeep Yadav was gearing up to bowl his first ball in the 18th over of England's second innings, stump mics caught Bairstow having a go at Gill, who was standing in the slip cordon.

Bairstow was reminding Gill how Anderson got him clean bowled on Day 2 after the Indian batter was involved in a banter with the England legend. Gill was quick to hit back saying it happened only after he had crossed his century. Gill also took a dig at Baristow for underperforming in the series. Then Jurel was heard trying to calm Bairstow down. Sarfaraz, standing at forward short leg, was quick to join after Kuldeep bowled his first ball.

Here's how the conversation went on between Gill, Bairstow, Sarfaraz and Jurel went about

Jonny Bairstow: "What did you say to Jimmy (Anderson) about retiring or getting dropped and he got you out after that?"

Shubman Gill: "So what, it was after my 100. He can get me out after a 100. how many (runs) have you got here?"

Jonny Bairstow: “How many you scored when the ball swung?”

Dhruv Jurel: "Jonny bhai easy!"

Sarfaraz Khan: "Thode se runs kya bana diya, jyada uchal raha hain (scored a few runs today and jumping too much)."

Interestingly, Gill, when asked about his interaction with Anderson after the end of play on Day 2, chose to keep it a secret. "I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us," Shubman told broadcasters after the match.

The sledging episode, however, did not end in the right manner for Bairstow. Three balls later, Kuldeep got one to turn sharply and trapped Bairstow right in front. When the England batter was walking off, he again mouthed a few words to Gill, who too gave it back.

India could add only four runs to their overnight score to end with 477 in response to England's 218.

The visitors took less than 20 minutes to wrap up India's innings with veteran James Anderson finally getting to the 700-wicket mark. Young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir had Jasprit Bumrah stumped for his second five-wicket haul of his debut series.

England's second innings moved at a rather frenetic pace as the batters mainly resorted to attack the Indian spinners in their bid to survive but failed yet again.

England skipper Ben Stokes (2) cut a sorry figure after falling to Ashwin at the stroke of lunch with a straighter one. England still need 157 runs to make India bat again, which looks highly unlikely.

Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin once again got the better of England opener Ben Duckett (2). The southpaw, who had struggled defending against Ashwin in the previous games, charged down the wicket for a counter-attacking hit but was not near to the pitch of the ball, resulting in a bowled dismissal.

Ashwin had leg slip in place for Zak Crawley (0) with the pitch offering a fair amount of turn and bounce. The England opener got an inside edge on to the pads and deflected straight into the hands of Sarfaraz Khan at leg-slip

Ollie Pope (19), who is a tentative starter, was Ashwin's third victim. It was an error in judgement again from an England batter as he went for an audacious sweep off a delivery that went straight with the arm and was also on the shorter side.