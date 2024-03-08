Shubman Gill refuses to disclose chat with James Anderson after charging him for six

Young India batting star Shubman Gill shied away from revealing the chat he had with veteran James Anderson after he smashed him for a magnificent six straight down the ground. Shubman continued his purple patch in red-ball cricket and smashed a fine century to end his first innings jinx in the ongoing Test series against England. The 24-year-old displayed sheer confidence while taking on the likes of James Anderson during his sublime century at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Shubman Gill had a banter with James Anderson after smashing him for a six.

It was the second ball of the 34th over, Shubman charged down the ground to loft Anderson straight in the air for a maximum. The two players had a bit of banter after that shot.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After the match, Shubman asked to reveal the chat but the star batter refused to reveal.

"I think it would be better for both of us to keep that chat between us," Shubman told broadcasters after the match.

The talented batter also opened up on his approach while attacking Anderson by charging down the ground for a maximum.

"I thought the ball wasn't doing much at that time and instinctively I wanted to go over the top and put some pressure on him," he added.

However, in the end, it was Anderson only who got the better of him for 110 with a peach of a delivery. Gill admitted that he had a chance to convert the century into a big one.

"I feel good every time I go out to bat and today I missed out on that ball," he said.

Meanwhile, Shubman's father Lakhwinder was also present at the HPCA to witness the Indian star's brilliant knock. Lakhwinder looked proud throughout his son's stay in the middle as he stood up in joy to cheer his son after he completed his century. The 24-year-old smashed 10 fours and five sixes during his 150-ball stay in the middle.

Gill revealed that it was his father's vision to make him a cricket and he was elated to fulfil his dream.

"It was my first time that he's (talking about his dad) watching me play (in an international game). It was his vision (to play Test cricket) and I'm hoping that he is proud of my effort today," he asserted.