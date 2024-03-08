 Shubman Gill's father annoyed with India's 'wrong decision' to demote son to | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill's father annoyed with Team India's 'wrong decision' to demote son to No. 3: 'His game isn't like Pujara'

Shubman Gill's father annoyed with Team India's 'wrong decision' to demote son to No. 3: 'His game isn't like Pujara'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Despite the century against England, Shubman Gill's father expressed annoyance over the batter's call to give up on the role of an opener and play at No. 3.

Leading up to the series against England, Shubman Gill had gone without a fifty in 12 innings. Pressure was mounting on the youngster, with critics reminding him that a certain Cheteshwar Pujara continues to await another opportunity in the Indian team on the back of a ravishing run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament. However, Gill silenced the talk around his form with his first ever Test century batting at No. 3, and he followed it up with another triple-figure score on Friday in the fifth Test match in Dharamsala against England. Despite the two knocks, Gill's father expressed annoyance over the batter's decision to give up on the role of an opener and play at No. 3 for India in Test cricket.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 8, 2024(AFP)
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 8, 2024(AFP)

Gill's father, Lakhwinder, was present at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday to witness the star India batter notch up his fourth career century, and second in 2024. As Gill carried his customary celebration, his father was seen applauding from the stands. However, being a coach himself, Lakhwinder wasn't satisfied with the century.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“If you’re satisfied then it’s over for you. Most of all, you should want your team to win, and contribute towards that. He scored that 200 against New Zealand in ODIs, even that did not feel enough since they took the match too close. It is not enough if your team is not winning,” he told Sportstar.

ALSO READ: 'Wahi jawaab du jo Rohit Sharma ne kaha?': Saba Karim savages former England star on air with 'Rishabh Pant' reminder

Gill began his Test career as an opener, but shifted to No. 3 before the start of the tour of West Indies last July. In nine innings he played thereafter, the right-hander managed only 142 runs at just 17.75 with not a single half-century. The run of form quickly sparked questions on whether it was the right call was made by the player. However, with the management backing him to the hilt, Gill bounced back to score two centuries in the last 30 days. But Lakhwinder reckoned that his son was better off as an opener, calling the No. 3 role as a "wrong decision".

I think that was a wrong decision. You sit outside and only take pressure on yourself. Step out onto the field, play 10 balls and the pressure is gone.

“I try not to interfere too much with that. I just involve myself with his training, that’s it. At one down, you’re neither an opener nor a middle-order batter, and you are just stuck in the middle,”

“Then his game is also not like that. Like (Cheteshwar) Pujara was suited for the spot who had a defensive game. With the new ball, you get loose deliveries to pounce on. It is said the new ball is tough for the batters, but it is equally difficult for bowlers too. When you go in after 5-10 overs, the bowlers have adjusted as to which length to bowl…”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On