Shubman Gill admits ‘red-ball batting a concern’ for him, opens up on his weak tendency: ‘I get very good 25-30 runs…’

India batter Shubman Gill made an honest admission of having developed a tendency to lose focus after scoring 25-30 runs in red-ball cricket in recent times. Shubman, who played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy round 6 match, scored an incredible century against Karnataka to turn up as a lone warrior for his side. The 25-year-old scored 102 runs off 171 balls, embellished with 14 fours and three sixes, but it went in a losing cause as Punjab lost the match by an innings and 207 runs. Punjab's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the third day of a Ranji Trophy cricket match against Karnataka.(PTI)

The batting sensation endured a tough red-ball tour Down Under, scoring just 93 runs in six innings at an average of 18.60. Due to injury, he missed the series opener in Perth and was dropped for the Boxing Day Test at MCG.

Gill identified this as an area of concern soon after making a fine second innings hundred for Punjab on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match.

"Red-ball batting is a concern. Sometimes, I think with the red ball, in the matches that I play, I get very good 25-30 runs.

"I think in those moments, sometimes I put too much pressure on myself to be able to score big runs. I think that is not the way that I have grown up playing my game," Gill said.

The stylish batter admitted that he gets into a zone where he puts too much pressure on himself and sometimes loses his focus and concentration.

"There is a certain zone that I am in, certain intent that I am in and sometimes I think I lose that because I put too much pressure on myself that I have to get a big run now that I am set.

"I think in those crucial moments, I sometimes lose my focus and concentration. I think it keeps you in the game all the time.

"As a person, I like to be involved in the game and what is happening. I think it brings out the best in me as a player when I am constantly involved in the game."

Meanwhile, after a failure in the first innings, Gill played patiently on a tricky track where other Punjab batters failed to get going and scored a fine ton at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old said that he was just focusing on getting back in form where he went into that zone.

"I think any innings that we play at any level, it's very important to be able to get runs, get back in form and have that feel. When you are playing well, when you are in that zone, it's important to stay in that zone as long as possible and that's what I was trying to do when I was batting there," he added.

He described the knock as "satisfying", having got out off an inside edge in the first innings.

"I think this innings was very satisfying for me, the way I played. The first, I think, in 130 balls, I scored 40-odd runs, and they were bowling well and there was some help in the wicket as well. So, keeping that in mind, I think I was very satisfied with the way that I was playing.

"After the lunch, I just thought to play a little bit more of my shots. Also, the wickets were falling from one end. So, I wanted to make sure that I am getting some runs as well, playing some shots."

‘If there is 15-20 days gap, it’s very helpful to play the match'

He said no amount of practice can give a player what he derives from playing in a competitive match at this level. He further elaborated that whenever there is a 15-20 days gap, he looks forward to playing a competitive match.

"I think if there is a chance, we must keep in mind that there is enough of a gap between the match and the next series that you are going to play. So, if there is enough gap, if there is 15-20 days between that, then I think it is very helpful to play the match because the match feels different no matter how much you practice. When you go out there playing at any level, there are certain aspects of your game that are challenged when you are playing a match. So, it is helpful," he added.