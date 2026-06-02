Shubman Gill ‘deeply hurt’ after Gujarat Titans fail to win IPL despite coming so close: ‘Disappointment weighs heavy’

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, on Tuesday penned an emotional message after his franchise fell short of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title. The 26-year-old, who happens to be India's Test and ODI skipper, took two days to post about the loss in the summit clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In a very candid message, Gill accepted that he's “deeply hurt” by the result of the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and that it weighs heavily on his shoulders. Shubman Gill reacts after losing the IPL 2026 final against RCB. (REUTERS)

However, he was quick to assure the fans that the team would bounce back strongly in the next season and aim to go all the way and bring the second IPL title to Gujarat. He also thanked the supporters for getting behind the team through all the ups and downs during the 19th edition of the T20 tournament.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts breakthrough IPL season: ‘Influence beyond runs’ “We came so close but couldn’t get over the line. It hurts deeply, and the disappointment weighs heavy, but this game that we all love teaches us so much about life. One thing it’s taught me is that there is no defeat in losing, as long as we keep coming back and not give up,” Gill wrote on Instagram.

“I want to thank each and every one of you who stood by us through the highs and the lows. Your energy pushed us to the very end. Much love, AAVA DE,” he added.