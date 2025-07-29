Shubman Gill earns plaudits for not impersonating Kohli, showing his calm side in Manchester: ‘Whenever camera zoomed…’

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was impressed with Shubman Gill's attitude on the field against England in Manchester. Kaif asserted that the young Indian skipper didn't impersonate Virat Kohli at Old Trafford after facing criticism for his antics at Lord's. The 25-year-old looked calm and composed as skipper in the fourth Test and played a pivotal role in his team forcing a draw with a century in the fourth innings. The draw kept India alive in the series as they will now shift focus to the Oval to finish the series 2-2. In his first assignment as captain, Shubman Gill has managed to impress many.(AFP)

Kaif was highly impressed with Shubman's calm demeanour in Manchester, which he also feels was reflected when he was batting in the middle. The Indian skipper was criticised for his over-aggressive attitude on the field at Lord's, with many saying that he was trying to copy Virat Kohli.

"In this Test, you must have seen that whenever the camera zoomed in on him, he was calm. He realised his mistake of trying to impersonate Virat Kohli… He realised his calm nature, and it transpired in his batting. He showed that he has temperament," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian skipper displayed immense grit and determination on the last two days with the bat and scored 103, which set up the foundation for a draw, which looked highly unlikely on Day 4 when India lost wickets for nought on the scoreboard.

“Kuldeep Yadav not playing was a huge mistake in Manchester”

The former cricketer further batted for Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion for the fifth Test, where India will fight to draw the series. Kaif asserted that putting Kuldeep on the bench in Manchester wasn't a wise decision.

"Kuldeep Yadav not playing was a huge mistake in Manchester... you needed a left-arm spinner. I think he will play the next Test match at The Oval because India are 1-2 behind in the series. You have to win The Oval Test. If you lose it, then you’ll lose the series. You have to win to level the series. You can’t even draw. To win, you need 20 wickets. To bag 20 wickets, you’ve to play better bowlers in the XI. You need Kuldeep Yadav in the next Test match regardless of the conditions, seaming or overcast,” he added.