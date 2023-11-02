Shubman Gill eclipses Babar Azam with brilliant 92 vs Sri Lanka at World Cup; Shreyas Iyer achieves special feat

Playing a gritty knock for Rohit Sharma and Co. against Sri Lanka in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, Indian opener Shubman Gill eclipsed Pakistan's Babar Azam by achieving a major milestone in the 2023 season. India's leading run-getter in the 2023 season, opener Gill joined forces with run machine Virat Kohli as the fluent knocks of batting superstars powered the World Cup hosts to a gigantic total against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer achieved special feats at Wankhede(PTI)

Kohli and Gill added 189 runs for the second wicket as the batting duo recorded the highest partnership for India in a World Cup game at home. While Kohli scored a brilliant 88 off 94 deliveries, opener Gill top-scored for India as his run-a-ball 92 helped him surpass Pakistan skipper Babar and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka. Opener Gill has scored the most 50-plus scores in the 2023 season.

ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Shreyas, Gill, Kohli power IND to 357/8 after Madushanka's five

Shubman eclipses Babar

When it comes to playing One Day International (ODI) format in 2023, Gill has registered 12 50-plus scores in 25 games. Pakistan skipper Babar has achieved the same feat 11 times in 23 games this year. Sri Lanka star Nissanka has 11 50-plus scores in 27 games in 2023. Former India skipper Kohli and captain Rohit have smashed 50-plus scores on 10 occasions in 2023.

Opener Gill smashed 11 fours and two sixes in his impressive knock of 92 off 92 balls. Gill has scored over 1420 runs with an average of 67 this year. The India opener has slammed five centuries and seven half-centuries in the 2023 season. In five matches of the ICC World Cup 2023, the 24-year-old has amassed 196 runs.

Iyer achieves special feat

Talking more about the World Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka, Rohit and Co. posted a massive total of 357/8 in 50 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. After Kohli and Gill's brilliant half-centuries, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer played a stroke-filled knock of 82 off 56 balls.

Iyer smashed six sixes in his entertaining knock at the Wankhede Stadium. Only Sourav Ganguly (7) and Yuvraj Singh (7) have hit more sixes than Iyer in a World Cup match for India. Iyer also became the third-quickest Indian batter to complete 2,000 runs in the 50-over format. The Mumbaikar has accumulated 2k runs in 49 innings for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON