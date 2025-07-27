Shubman Gill smashes gutsy century to equal Don Bradman, on verge of breaking Gavaskar's 54-year record in Manchester

Shubman Gill responded to questions around his captaincy with a statement hundred on the final day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, keeping India alive in a match that had looked lost after the side had lost two wickets without a run on Day 4. Walking in at 0/2 and under pressure both as a batter and leader, Gill delivered when it mattered most, bringing up a gritty century that helped India narrow the massive deficit and push the game into the final day. Manchester: India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his half century during the fourth day of the fourth Test match between India and England(PTI)

Gill was unbeaten on 78 at stumps on Day 4, having already played a key role in India’s recovery alongside KL Rahul. On the fifth morning, he carried forward with the same control and assurance that had defined his innings the previous evening. His century came off a measured stroke through point, followed by a quiet celebration, implying there was still work to be done to rescue India in the Test.

This was Gill’s ninth Test hundred and fourth of the series; he has now joined an elite list of batters who have scored four centuries in a single Test series that includes Don Bradman, Mohammad Yousuf, Jacques Kallis, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli, among others. After India's heartbreaking defeat at Lord's and his choice of bowling rotation in the first innings in Manchester, his leadership had come under the scanner. His tactics and decision-making had drawn flak, but the Manchester hundred was a timely answer from the front.

In partnership with Rahul, Gill stitched together an 188-run stand for the third wicket after India were rocked early in their second innings. It was a period of resilience and mature batting, with both players ensuring England went wicketless through the entire second and third session on Day 4. The stand helped soak up pressure and provide stability to the innings, giving them hope of a draw in a game that once seemed headed for a four-day finish.

Goes past 700 in the series

Gill also crossed the 700-run mark in the series, becoming the third Indian to do so in Test history. He also went past Yashasvi Jaiswal's tally of 712 (vs England in a home Test series in 2024), and is now only behind Sunil Gavaskar in the list, who holds the Indian record with 774 runs.