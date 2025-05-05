Shubman Gill's captaincy ambitions under threat; senior India player desires leadership again but Gambhir wants…: Report

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly set to announce India's contingent for the 'A' series and the five-match Test contest in England by the end of next week. Rohit Sharma's involvement and role in the long tour will be the cynosure of the announcement. While most reports have hinted at the selectors wanting to retain him as Test captain despite his forgettable run last season, the Times of India has hinted that both Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah are unlikely to continue in the captain and vice-captain roles, respectively, with BCCI keen to groom Shubman Gill to take up the leadership responsibility. Shubman Gill is reportedly being groomed as the next India captain (AFP)

Rohit's place in the Indian Test line-up came under scrutiny after a horrid run in the red-ball format since September last year. He has managed just 164 runs across three series, including just 31 runs in three games during the tour of Australia. Bumrah, on the other hand, has raised apprehensions amongst the selectors over his struggle with back injury. During the Sydney Test, he incurred a back spasm, which saw the fast bowler miss the Champions Trophy and the first half of the IPL 2025.

According to the TOI report, there has been a lot of chatter around Rohit's captaincy despite him having expressed his desire to continue in the role for the England tour, which will begin on June 20. And while Gill has emerged as a likely option to replace him, the report added that another senior India player has once again expressed his desire to lead the Indian team, having sensed a leadership vacuum. Although the report did not mention the name of the senior cricketer, but added that BCCI rejected his offer as they are keen on having a long-term captaincy solution.

"A new WTC cycle is starting. Future and continuity have to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can't be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two Test series haven't been ideal for the team and the England series is very crucial," said a source tracking developments told the national daily.

Notably, Gill is already the vice-captain in the white-ball format. He was named Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the T20I format last year and was picked as the ODI vice-captain for the Champions Trophy campaign earlier in January this year. Not to forget, he has also been leading the Gujarat Titans in the IPL since 2024.

The report added that BCCI not only wants him to take over the leadership role, but also to become the face of Indian cricket. However, it remains to be seen if this big transition will happen during the crucial England tour.