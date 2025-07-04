Shubman Gill forces Vaughan to swallow his words on pre-series swipe at India captain, sparks bold new prediction

Michael Vaughan had jokingly questioned Shubman Gill’s Test average before the series began, but just two matches in, the former England captain is more than happy to eat his words. Gill's majestic 269 on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test not only silenced critics but also shattered records, becoming the highest Test score by an Indian captain, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 7-year-old mark. India's Shubman Gill reacts as he walks after losing his wicket for 269 runs (Action Images via Reuters)

Facing 387 deliveries, the Indian skipper struck 30 boundaries and three sixes, leading India to a commanding first-innings total of 587. It was an innings built on patience, precision, and pure class, and one that left Vaughan impressed with Gill’s evolution and leadership.

"At the start of the series, I said that his average of 35 in cricket, that's not high enough for his quality. I think probably by the end of this series he will be averaging 45. He's made a terrific start. He is the captain, second time out and he's now two from two. Magnificent," Vaughan said while speaking to broadcasters.

The numbers have already begun to support Vaughan’s reassessment. Gill’s average has now climbed to 40.65, and with 424 runs in just three innings in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he leads the scoring charts by a significant margin in the series.

Vaughan on Gill exploiting conditions

Vaughan, who also praised Gill’s temperament and technical discipline, noted how elite players seize the moment when conditions are in their favour.

"It was a great toss for him to have lost, but I think as Sunny said, when you get really quality players, when they get on a good surface, and they know there's not a great deal of swing or seam, there's the odd ball that bounces. There's not a great deal of spin just yet. I think great players realise it, and his feet have been going great. His technique looks absolutely pure. And he just had the mindset to perform," Vaughan added.

Gill's innings not only helped India dominate England, but his long stay at the crease, complemented by a much-improved lower-order outing, ensured India didn't endure a batting collapse similar to the previous Test. In contrast, India recovered from a sluggish start and went from 211/5 to losing their next wicket at 414. While Ravindra Jadeja missed his century by 11 runs, Washington Sundar, picked primarily for his batting skills, also scored a valuable 42.