Shubman Gill gets vote of confidence as captain days ahead of England series: ‘He has been in discussions with Rohit…’

The transition is here and a new-look Indian side is gearing up for the challenge of playing against England in the five-match series, beginning June 20 in Headingley, Leeds. Shubman Gill is all set to take charge of the side following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rishabh Pant will serve as Gill's deputy and all eyes are on Gill on how he leads from the front in the series against Ben Stokes and co. Kuldeep Yadav spoke highly about Shubman Gill, saying he cannot wait to play under the new India Test captain. (@BCCI)

Ahead of the first Test against England, Kuldeep Yadav spoke to reporters on Sunday, and it was then that he gave a glowing review of Gill, saying he could not wait to play under his leadership in the longest format.

Just days before the squad announcement for the England series, Rohit and Virat announced their Test retirements. The selectors have now named Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, and Abhimanyu Easwaran to the jumbo 18-member squad.

Shubman Gill recently led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, his side lost the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians in Mullanpur. One needs to see how the right-handed batter leads in the longest format. Gill is yet to set the stage on fire with the bat in overseas Tests so the England tour is expected to challenge him in all aspects.

"As you have seen, Shubman knows how to lead the team. He has worked under a lot of seniors as well. For the last couple of years, he has been in a lot of discussions with Rohit Bhai. Not only in ODI but also in Tests. I am sure he has learnt a lot," Kuldeep said.

"As a leader, he is very motivated. The way he thinks is very important. He has helped the team a lot. In the last 3-4 sessions, I have seen the qualities of the leadership group. I have seen that in Shubman as well. He is ready to lead the team," he added.

Also Read: 'No expectations': How Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir reacted after Shubman Gill was named India captain

The 25-year-old Gill has played 32 Tests so far, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.05. He is yet to score a century in the SENA countries. It needs to be seen whether he sticks to his old No.3 slot or whether he drops a slot to a position that Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli made their own.

India currently playing intra-squad match against India A

The Shubman Gill-led side are currently playing an intra-squad match against India A in Beckenham. Kuldeep Yadav spoke to reporters midway through Day 3 of the ongoing contest.

Speaking about the upcoming England series which will be played across Headingley, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester and the Oval, Kuldeep said, “When there are no seniors, there is always a shortage. The players like Virat and Rohit, who have done so much for the team. Their importance will always be there. It is an opportunity for the youngsters to perform well. They have a chance to settle in the team.”

“That is very important. I am sure everyone feels their absence. But the youngsters look very excited. They are ready for it,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav also said that he is missing the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter retired from international cricket in December 2024 midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“I am spending a lot of time with Ravindra Jadeja. He is very important to me as a spinner. I have learnt a lot from him. Obviously, I am missing Ashwin Bhai. But I am lucky to have Jaddu bhai around. I am enjoying everything so far,” he added.