Shubman Gill has his say on battle with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul for opener's spot for 2023 ODI World Cup

BCCI's selection committee might have managed to select a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month from the plethora of options they had, but the happy headache is likely to continue for the selectors as the Men in Blue continue for their preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be held in India. One of those major selection headaches will pertain to the opening combination with India having as many as four options besides a few fringe players for the role. And on Thursday, one of those contenders, Shubman Gill, opened up on his competition with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan for the role. (India vs South Africa Live Score 1st ODI)

In four of the six innings Gill has played in the format this year, he has opened for India and has managed three fifties, scoring 287 runs at an average of 143.50. He faces a stiff competition from veteran batter Dhawan, who has scored 542 runs in 13 innings as an opener this year, with five fifties. Rohit and Rahul, who have largely been involved in the T20I format owing to the World Cup this year, has batted six and five times as an opener this year, scoring 171 and 107 runs respectively.

Following the end of the T20 World Cup assignment in Australia, Rohit and Rahul will be back as regulars in the ODI format which will put pressure on both Gill and Dhawan, but the youngster remains unfazed.

“There is no pressure with the [ODI] World Cup, we have played in these conditions, there is no pressure, but I have to do well. The World Cup is here in India, and it will be even more fun,” he told the broadcasters, Star Sports, before the start of the ODI series between India and South Africa in Lucknow.

Former India batter, VVS Laxman, who is the stand-in head coach for the team in the ODI series, admitted that management will have a tough time picking their batters for the World Cup next year.

“The talent in the batting department, we are spoilt for choices. The selectors are going to have a tough decision next year (for the ODI World Cup). It is an opportunity for the youngsters. Won't consider this as second string side, they haven't always got the chance, but they are proven match-winners. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to this series,” he said.

