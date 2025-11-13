Shubman Gill hints at the end of Mohammed Shami's India career: ‘Can't ignore Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna’

India captain Shubman Gill hinted that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami may no longer feature in the national team’s long-term plans, despite the bowler’s continued participation in domestic cricket for Bengal. Gill’s comments came in Kolkata ahead of the Test series against South Africa and appeared to align with the selectors’ stance on the 35-year-old’s omission from India’s recent squads. Mohammed Shami celebrates(PTI)

“I think a bowler of Shami Bhai’s quality is not found easily, but you also have to take into consideration the bowlers that are playing,” Gill said when asked about Shami’s exclusion. “They have done an excellent job so far. You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. We all know what Siraj and Bumrah have been doing in Tests. Sometimes, it’s very difficult for players like Shami Bhai when they have to miss.”

The India captain added that the team’s selections were being guided by future planning and conditions rather than sentiment. “It’s important for us to know what the next series is and where we are playing it — to plan ahead. What kind of fast bowlers can give us the best chance? As for fitness and selection matters, the selectors would be in a better position to give a clear answer on that,” Gill said.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had faced criticism for leaving Shami out of the squad for the South Africa Tests, even though the pacer has bowled 93 overs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Shami, who last represented India during the Champions Trophy in March, has been working his way back from a heel injury that required surgery after the 2023 World Cup.

While Shami has made himself available for Bengal, reports suggest that national selectors and BCCI support staff have concerns over his fitness for the demands of Test cricket. According to a PTI report, the selectors had reached out multiple times to check on his readiness, even urging him to play for India A against the England Lions to prove his match fitness. Shami reportedly declined, citing the need to build his workload.

Questions remain over whether the 35-year-old can sustain long spells at top speed in Test conditions. His recent performances for Bengal have seen him bowl short four-over spells with multiple breaks, while his average speed has dipped below 130 kmph — a far cry from the 135–140 kmph bursts that once defined his career.

With the emergence of younger fast bowlers such as Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, alongside the established duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the path back for Shami looks increasingly uncertain. The selectors are understood to be focusing on long-term fitness and workload management ahead of next year’s overseas tours and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shami, meanwhile, is expected to feature for Bengal in their next Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam at Kalyani from November 16 before shifting focus to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he hopes to attract attention ahead of the IPL auction in December.