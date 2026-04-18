Shubman Gill not completely satisfied, tells Gujarat Titans to pull their socks up despite outclassing KKR

Shubman Gill may have produced one of his most assured knocks of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders, but he had little interest in turning the conversation towards a replay of 2023. Gujarat Titans got the win they needed, Gill drove the chase with authority, and that was the frame he wanted to keep intact after the match. Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2026 match vs KKR. (ANI Pic Service)

The GT captain made it clear that personal comparisons, however flattering, were not welcome and held little weight with him at this stage of the season. His answer was direct, stripped of nostalgia and built entirely around the bigger objective. For Gill, the only number that matters now is the one attached to the trophy race.

When asked whether this felt like the version of him seen in 2023, Gill shut the door on the theme immediately. “Honestly, I don’t think it matters, and the only thing that matters is the team winning. Winning the cup in the Finals is what I am looking forward to.”

That response was the strongest takeaway from his post-match interaction. Gill did not project himself as a batter trying to return to an old peak. He sounded like a captain framing his season around results, control and the final destination. It was a line that pushed the spotlight away from individual rhythm and towards collective ambition.

Gill’s remarks reveal a captain thinking in control Even while reflecting on a decisive contribution, Gill was not fully satisfied. He admitted he should have finished the chase himself and said he was disappointed with the way he got out. “I wanted to be there till the end and finish it,” he said, underlining the standard he is holding himself to. It showed that even a major innings was judged by execution at the finish, not just runs accumulated along the way.

His explanation of GT’s powerplay bowling also offered a window into his captaincy thinking. Gill said Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada looked so threatening that they seemed capable of taking a wicket every ball. He added that giving them one extra over worked because the ball was still nipping around, though he first checked whether they were physically comfortable bowling three on the trot in the heat.

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Then came the statement that tied his approach together. Shubman Gill said he worked hard on fitness before the season, as well as on the mental and tactical sides of his game. He described the key as staying in the present and not allowing the mind to drift too far ahead or back.

The approach thus reveals a scupper who is trying to win IPL 2026 with clarity, composure and sharper control.