India is hoping against hope that Shubman Gill will be available for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. Two days before the series opener against Australia, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said Gill is improving daily, and the team management has kept their fingers crossed that he will regain fitness on time for the Test match that starts Friday. India's batsman Shubman Gill looks on(AFP)

"Shubman is improving on a day-by-day basis. We will take a call on the morning of the Test. He played well in the match simulation during the build-up, so fingers crossed," Morkel said during India's first press conference since arriving in Australia.

One understands where the Indian team management is coming from. Gill has been in fine form this season, having made 806 runs in 10 matches, 19 innings, averaging above 47. He has scored three centuries and fifties and his best score is 119*.

Batting at number three, Gill has scored 926 runs in 14 matches, averaging 42.09, with three centuries and fifties in 25 innings. With captain Rohit Sharma not available for the first Test, they don't want to reveal their cards but having said that, Morkel may have given false hopes here. The chances of Gill playing in Perth are almost nil. The right-hander fractured his left thumb while fielding in the slips during the India vs India A match simulation and did not return on the second day.

Gill did not even travel with the team to the practice sessions that took place after the match simulations, and there are reports of Devudutt Padikkal being added to India's squad for the first Test. Although he was present on Wednesday, he was largely a spectator. If Gill doesn't regain his fitness, which seems the likely outcome, Padikkal is set to bat at No.3 in Perth.

Morke hopeful of Shami's return

Morkel also said that pace veteran Mohammed Shami is being monitored closely. He recently recovered from an ankle injury and triumphantly returned to sport after a year, taking seven wickets in his side Bengal's Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

"We are keeping a close eye on Shami. He has been out for a year. For us, it is a massive win that he is back playing. How we can give him the best support to find his feet again? Working closely with the people back home. He is a world-class bowler," he added.

Shami on Monday was named in the Bengal squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a top domestic T20 competition.

If included in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami's experience would be invaluable, particularly given India's inexperienced pace attack. The bowling line-up features Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and promising talents such as Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Akash Deep.