Shubman Gill puts his body on the line to stop Rishabh Pant but did it hamper his chance in India vs Bangladesh Test?

Shubman Gill put his body on the line to end Rishabh Pant's innings on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Gill, the India A captain, did not think before diving at full length after running backwards to take an excellent catch but he got the BCCI selectors' hearts racing when he clutched his left shoulder and did not get up for a brief period after completing the catch. Rishabh Pant was dismissed after Shubman Gill took a diving catch that nearly hurt his shoulder during India A vs India B Duleep Trophy match

It all transpired in the 36th over of the India B innings. India A pacer Akash Deep bowled a length delivery which was just outside the off stump. Pant, playing his first red-ball match in nearly 21 months, wanted to play a lofted shot. His intention was right as there was no one in the deep but the choice was shot let him down. Instead of going straight over the bowler's head following the line of the ball, Pant wanted to flick it towards the on side and ended up getting a leading edge.

Gill, who was standing at mid off got his head down and ran backwards. It was always going over his head but the talented right-hander flung his body to hold on to a brilliant catch. However, there were immediate concerns in the India A camp as Gill grimaced while holding his shoulder. The impact of the landing may have jarred his shoulder.

Watch: Shubman Gill's outstanding catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy

Thankfully, he got up without any medical assistance. He is not only the captain of the India A side but is also the No.3 of India's Test line-up. Gill will be important to India's success as they begin the home season with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on September 19.

Pant, on the other hand, would be a tad disappointed with the shot he played. He is expected to get his spot back in the Test XI irrespective of his performance in the Duleep Trophy, but a good outing in the middle would hold him in good shape before India starts their bid to advance to the third consecutive World Test Championship final.

“I think it is very important for us to play domestic cricket because, as a cricketer, match practice is always very important. Especially coming back to domestic cricket, the youngsters also learn a lot of things from us, they see you playing here, even after playing international cricket. There is a lot to give back to domestic cricket. It also gives us the opportunity to share all the learnings and experiences from international cricket with our colleagues, especially with the young players and newcomers; it gives them a huge boost since we all have reached here from playing domestic cricket," Pant had said before the start of play.