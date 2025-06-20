Shubman Gill reveals Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli talked to him before Test captaincy debut: 'Met both. They told me...'

The upcoming five-match Test series in England will see a new generation of Indian cricketers take over the mantle of leadership from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their retirements from red-ball cricket. Star batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test skipper, with Rishabh Pant named as the vice-captain. Shubman Gill revealed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's advice.(Surjeet Yadav)

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first Test, which is scheduled to begin on June 20 in Leeds, Gill reflected on the absence of Kohli and Rohit from the Test team, and revealed that he spoke to the pair during IPL 2025, while preparing for the upcoming series.

“Yes. I met both men during the IPL. They told me about their experiences in England and some of the challenges that we might face here. But having said that, the Test series that we played against England in India was one of the best I was part of. Even in that one, not a lot of the main players were available and how we went about the series is how this one is also going to be. The series scorecard was 4-1, but it didn't justify how tough the matches were against England. And if we replicate that, it will be key for us,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Pant are the only remaining members in the Test team from the previous leadership setup. Meanwhile, the Indian top-order will also have a fresh look, with Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to open with debutant Sai Sudharsan.

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed by Gill and Pant that the former will be batting in Kohli’s No. 4 slot. Also, comeback king Karun Nair is in contention for the No. 3 spot.

Gill will be debuting as India’s No. 4 in Leeds, and in 32 Tests so far, he has appeared an opener in 16 fixtures, and as No. 3 in the other fixtures.