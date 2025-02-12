Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma breathing down Babar Azam's neck to snatch No.1 rankings; Virat Kohli drops two places

Shubman Gill rose to No.2 in the ICC ODI rankings for batters and is now breathing down Pakistan superstar Babar Azam's neck for the top spot. Gill closed the gap with Babar after hitting back-to-back fifties in the first two ODIs against England. At 781, Gill is just five rating points away from Babar Azam (786). Gill is not the only problem for Babar. India captain Rohit Sharma, who smashed a sparkling century in the second ODI against England in Cuttack to take his overall tally to 32 and solidify his position among the all-time greats in this format, is occupying the third spot and is just 3 rating points away from Babar Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill(PTI)

With just one week remaining until the start of the Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and the UAE, it sets up a tight race for the premier position for batting in 50-over cricket during the eight-team tournament.

Rohit, Gill, Babar all three are in the action on Wednesday. Rohit, unfortunately would not be able to improve his ranking further before the Champions Trophy as he was dismissed for 1 in the third and final ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Former India captain Virat Kohli dropped to No.6 from the fourth spot after missing the first ODI due to a niggle and then failing to notch up a notable score n the second match.

Fakhar Zaman (13th), Kane Williamson (29th), Jos Buttler (38th), Devon Conway (equal 40th) and Joe Root (51st) were among the big names to re-enter the rankings for ODI batters following a recent return to 50-over cricket, while things are equally as tight near the top of the bowling ranks.

In the bowlers' rankings, just 18 rating points separate Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Bernard Scholtz, Shaheen Afridi and Kuldeep Yadav inside the top five for ODI bowlers, while India duo Ravindra Jadeja (11th) and Mohammed Shami (13th) sit just outside the top 10 following a recent return against England.

Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi maintains a narrow lead at the top of the ODI rankings for all-rounders, with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh) among the biggest movers this week ahead of the Champions Trophy.