Shubman Gill’s Test captaincy coronation date revealed as BCCI prepares for announcement

The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly narrowed in on Shubman Gill as the next Indian captain in Test cricket. The Indian board is set to make the announcement in less than a fortnight. On the same day, the selectors will also announce the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series in England. India's Shubman Gill is set to be the next Test captain(AFP)

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, ending the long-standing speculation surrounding his place in the squad for the tour of England. The sudden announcement left a captaincy vacuum with a crucial away series coming up. While most experts reckoned Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, who had led India to their solitary win in Australia last November, would replace Rohit, the selectors are reportedly backing Gill for the role.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, Gill's coronation as the Test captain will take place on May 23 or 24, with the BCCI set to hold a press conference for the announcement. The 23-year-old has already met a few members of the Indian team management in this regard. The youngster is already the vice-captain in both the white-ball formats. He also has captaincy experience in the IPL, having led the Gujarat Titans since 2024.

BCCI sources also informed the national daily that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will meet in Mumbai on the same day to pick the Indian squad for the England series, Gill's first captaincy assignment.

Earlier, a PTI report indicated that Rishabh Pant, who has an average of 42 plus with hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, and seven scores between 90 and 99, will be named Gill's deputy in red-ball cricket. Hence, Bumrah is set to miss out on his role amid his struggles with injuries, which make him uncertain for the whole series. "If Bumrah isn't the captain, then there is no point offering him vice-captaincy," a BCCI source told the news agency.

KL Rahul was also in the fray for vice-captaincy, but was eventually not considered as he is already 33 and consistency has been an issue with the Bengaluru player despite being one of the better performers in Australia. After 11 years of Test cricket, he averages less than 35 in 50 games.