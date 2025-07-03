Shubman Gill 'sent a message to dressing room' on Day 1, took charge at the centre: 'For those watching from balcony...'

Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott lavished praise on Indian captain Shubman Gill, hailing him as a “world-class player” with a bright future after the 25-year-old registered his second consecutive century in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Trott was particularly impressed by Gill’s tactical awareness and adaptability, especially in how he negotiated the challenges posed by England pacers Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes. India's Shubman Gill in action (Action Images via Reuters)

“Carse has a bit more pace than Woakes but what’s impressive is Gill’s understanding on how to counter both. He knows Woakes will try to attack the stumps, and without express pace Gill formulated a plan to counter that — not something he came up with on the day, but a strategy clearly thought out well in advance. This is what separates good players from average ones and world-class players from the rest,” Trott said.

“Having the confidence to execute a plan that’s not necessarily textbook, but gives you an edge over the opposition, is remarkable. As captain, that has a significant impact — not just out in the middle, but also for those watching from the team balcony. What also stood out was his body language and the way he scored his runs,” he added.

‘World-class player’

Trott further noted that Gill’s calm demeanour and composure at the crease have become a stabilising influence for the Indian side.

“His control against the English bowlers sent a message to the dressing room — that he was taking charge, leading from the front. His intent was clear: ‘I’ll be there, I’ll be not out, and I’ll resume tomorrow. I’ll make sure we get into a winning position.’ Very impressive from such a young man — a world-class player with a bright future,” Trott concluded.

At stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston, India stood at 310 for 5, with Gill unbeaten on 114 and Ravindra Jadeja providing support on 41.