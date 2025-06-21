'Shubman Gill should not have been captain, I was against it': Big revelation after he hits 127* on captaincy debut

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar came up with a big revelation by admitting that he was against the idea of India appointing Shubman Gill as their Test captain. Manjrekar said clearly that Jasprit Bumrah was the better choice because of his performance across the globe. Manjrekar's comments came after Gill became the fourth Indian after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli to hit a century on captaincy debut. Gill remained unbeaten on 127 on the day of the first day's play in the series opener of the Anderson-Trophy against England in Leeds. Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century(Action Images via Reuters)

"I was against it. Let's be very honest, because I thought Bumrah would have been the better choice and the logical choice, without really thinking too much about the future, looking into the crystal ball. So I don't think it was the right decision," Manjrekar said on JioStar.

Bumrah himself revealed that he called the BCCI even before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired to inform them that his body would not allow him to take up leadership roles for Team India in Test cricket. The selectors thought Gill was the best option to take Indian cricket forward in this scenario.

"But was Shubman Gill going to be a failure as captain? No," Manjrekar said, explaining his perspective.

"As captain, temperamentally, we knew that he wouldn't carry the anxiety of being the captain and affect his pattern. That is something we knew. The only question that we had was that he was still a kind of evolving material when it came to overseas cricket. There were some questions about whether the added pressure of captaincy could be too much for a guy who has not quite made a mark in overseas cricket," Manjrekar said.

Gill averaged 27 away from home in test cricket. That is as low as it gets for any batter but team management always believed in his potential. Manjrekar said Gill proved his critics, including him wrong with a sublime century on Friday at Headingley.

"Today, he got rid of three important technical areas that have, you know, prevented him from getting big overseas 100. The pitch was good, the bowling was friendly, but once he got rid of those technical issues, there's only one strength to look at when it comes to temperament and other things," Manjrekar said.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal centuries put India in command

India, having been asked to bat first by England captain Ben Stokes, ended the opening day of the five-Test series in complete control at 359-3 at stumps.

Shubman Gill led from the front with a commanding unbeaten 127, building on a crucial 129-run third-wicket partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with a fluent 101 before falling shortly after tea. The day ended with the explosive Rishabh Pant in full flow, smashing a quickfire 65 not out, highlighted by a remarkable swatted six off Chris Woakes in the final over.

Pant and Gill combined for an unbroken 138-run partnership, further demoralising a depleted and toothless England bowling attack.

Much had been made of how India would adjust without the retired duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—two stalwarts who had been central to India’s batting for over a decade. But India’s depth was on full display, with their younger generation stepping up confidently in the absence of their former stars.

England, meanwhile, struggled throughout the day. Their bowling lacked penetration, hampered by the absence of pace greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad, as well as injured quicks Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. On a flat pitch that offered little assistance and under increasingly bright skies, the home side’s attack failed to make a lasting impact.

By stumps, it was India who held all the momentum, thanks to a blend of composure, flair, and aggressive stroke-play from their top order.