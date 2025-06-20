Yashasvi Jaiswal does what no other batter in the history of cricket could: Tendulkar, Kohli, Viv Richards not close

Yashasvi Jaiswal has done what no other batter in the history of cricket could ever achieve. Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid. Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. No one. Batters of different eras, belonging to different teams but no one even came close to achieving Jaiswal's feat. The India opener smashed his fifth Test century in the series opener of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley in Leeds. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the 1st test match against England, at Headingley(@BCCI X)

This was Jaiswal's fifth Test century overall, third against England and first in England in his first attempt. In the process, Jaiswal became the first visiting batter ever to register centuries on his maiden Test in both England and Australia.

The 23-year-old Indian cricketer had smashed 161 in his first Test in Australia (Perth) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Friday, he registered his maiden Test century in England in his first attempt.

Notably, Tendulkar hit a century in his maiden Test tours to England and Australia, but it was not in his first Test. Tendulkar's first century in England was in his second Test there, while his maiden century in Australia came in his third attempt in Adelaide.

After hitting a successive fours against Brydon Carse in the 49th over, Jaiswal got to his landmark with a single off the last ball. He made no attempts to hide his excitement. He jumped, screamed and screamed some more to let the capacity crowd and those watching across the globe know that he has now got centuries in Australia, the West Indies and England.

Jaiswal, who scored a century against the West Indies on Test debut, scored more than 700 runs in the home series against England last year and the left-hander continued his rich vein of form against the Three Lions even in their backyard.

Jaiswal's century came at a time when there were serious concerns over how India's new-age batting order would perform in overseas conditions after the retirement of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dominates England with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul

Jaiswal began confidently in the morning, partnering with KL Rahul to give India a solid start after Ben Stokes chose to bowl first. The pair capitalised on a lacklustre England pace attack, punishing anything overpitched or straying onto the pads. Their 91-run opening stand laid the platform before Rahul, on 42, edged Brydon Carse to Joe Root at slip, and debutant Sai Sudharsan fell for a duck moments later.

However, Jaiswal regrouped swiftly and found an able ally in new captain Shubman Gill. Together, they added an unbroken 123-run partnership by tea, steering India to 215-2. Gill, fluent and aggressive, struck a rapid 58* — his fastest Test fifty — including powerful drives and pulls that complemented Jaiswal’s measured stroke-play.

Jaiswal showed improved discipline, especially against deliveries in the channel outside off, an area where he struggled in the lead-up matches. His century came off 144 balls, featuring 16 boundaries, and included moments of exquisite timing as well as determined defence. Despite occasional cramping late in the session, he remained composed, bringing up his hundred with a sharp single after back-to-back boundaries off Carse.

The promising left-hander was clean bowled for 101 right after Tea as England captain Ben Stokes produced a beauty of a delivery to beat his bat.