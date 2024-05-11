Shubman Gill slapped with INR 24 lakh fine, GT teammates also punished after IPL code of conduct breach vs CSK

After leading Gujarat Titans to a 35-run win against Chennai Super Kings, Shubman Gill was fined after his side maintained a slow over rate on Friday, in Ahmedabad. This is also Gill and GT's second offence in IPL 2024. Gill has been fined to the amount of ₹24 lakhs, while his teammates, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is lesser than the other. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill in action vs Chennai Super Kings.(AFP)

Swashbuckling tons by Gill and Sai Sudharsan saw GT post a mammoth total of 231/3 in 20 overs, setting a target of 232 runs. Gill smacked 103 runs off 51 balls, packed with five fours and seven sixes. Meanwhile, Gill clattered 104 runs off 55 deliveries, including nine fours and six sixes. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande took two wickets for CSK.

Chasing 232, CSK could only manage 196/8 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Moeen Ali (56) and Daryl Mitchell (63). For GT's bowling department, Mohit Sharma struck thrice.

Speaking after the match, Gill, who also received the Player of the Match award, said, "When you've got 100k people supporting you, becomes easier. Just the freeness of it. When we were batting out there, we didn't have any targets in mind. Were just maximising the opportunities in front of us. We have a good camaraderie between us. Even last year we batted a lot together. Lot of fun batting with him. In terms of numbers, definitely it is (best opening partnership for GT)."

"Mohit bhai has done this for us the last couple of years. Even last year, his bowling was a revelation. Even this year, two three bad games can happen to anyone. At one point we thought 250 was there for the taking. In the last 2-3 overs they bowled well also. Just had a feeling we were 10-15 short - not in terms of the match but in terms of the NRR going forward," he further added.