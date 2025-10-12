Shubman Gill thrown under the bus for denying Yashasvi Jaiswal his third Test double-century: ‘Unki zyaada galti…’

Contrary to the legendary Anil Kumble, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday held captain Shubman Gill entirely responsible for the run out of Yashasvi Jaiswal on the second morning of the second Test match against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The unfortunate dismissal saw Jaiswal miss out on his third career double century by just 25 runs. Shubman Gill of India along with Yashasvi Jaiswal of India during the Second and Final Test cricket match between India and West Indies(Hindustan Times)

The incident happened in the 92nd over of India's innings after Jaiswal punched a fuller ball from Jayden Seales through mid-wicket. He immediately took off for a quick single. Gill initially committed himself to getting the run, but quickly shouted 'no' and held his hand up to signal the same to Jaiswal when he saw Tagenarine Chanderpaul had already collected the ball. But the left-hander, by then, was well past the hallway mark.

The West Indies fielder threw the ball to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, who ran in, collected the ball and broke the stumps. Jaiswal made an effort to reach the crease in time, but was way short. Jaiswal was left in sheer disbelief at the dismissal, as he was spotted slamming his forehand in disappointment.

Dissecting the dismissal later while on-air, Bangar said that Gill should have had his eyes on Jaiswal and supported the striker.

He immediately went off after the drive. Gill started initially and then said 'no',” Bangar said.

“It was a half-and-half chance and the fielder was also aware where the batters were. I think Shubman Gill was thinking about the speed of the shot. It was a striker's call that Gill needed to agree on. Jaiswal came down and returned a lot of ground. Non-striker ki zyada galti maanta hu main(I think in this case the non-striker is to blame),” added the veteran of 12 Tests and 15 ODIs .

Earlier, Kumble, speaking to the broadcasters during the post-lunch show, blamed Jaiswal for the dismissal, calling it a “bad call” that cost him the double century.

“It was Yashasvi Jaiswal's fault,” said Kumble. “He wouldn't have made it even to the non-striker's end because it went straight to the mid-off fielder. There was absolutely no chance. The only doubt was whether the keeper had full control of the ball when the bails came off. But the umpire didn’t even refer it to the third umpire, and that to me was a bit of a surprise.”