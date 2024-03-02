Shubman Gill trains alone in immense show of dedication ahead of India vs England 5th Test

Shubman Gill has started his training for the fifth Test match against England at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Shubman, who has got his mojo back in the ongoing Test series, cut short his break and resumed training to get ready for the last Test match. The Indian team is yet to assemble for the Dharamsala Test as Gill trained at PCA Stadium, his domestic cricket home ground. Shubman Gill resumes training ahead of fifth Test

A video of the 24-year-old batter doing a running drill at the PCA Stadium has gone viral on social media as the fans also hailed the young cricketer's dedication towards the game.

Recently, Shubman was promoted to Grade A in the BCCI central contracted players' list.

The young batter has regained his form in red-ball cricket and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing series with 342 runs in four matches. He played a crucial role in the team's victory in the last three Tests with impactful knocks in the second innings.

The 24-year-old was facing the heat for his inconsistency in red-ball cricket since taking the number 3 spot. The 24-year-old crumbled under the pressure in the first three innings of the series but the team management backed him in tough times as he got his rhythm back and helped India clinch the series.

In the fourth Test, Gill took responsibility in the final innings when India were losing wickets from one end and scored an unbeaten 52 runs in which he displayed a solid defence against the English spinners who targetted the cracks on the surface to trouble him. He shared an unbeaten 72-run stand with Dhruv Jurel to take India over the line.

After the Ranchi match, Gill lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for backing the young players in the absence of senior batters and giving them confidence to play with freedom.

“It means the world to us, coming here and having to play the series with not much batting experience, having lost KL after the first Test.. but Rohit Bhai backed us and gave us the confidence to go out and play with freedom,” Gill told broadcasters.

The 24-year-old also talked about his gritty partnership with Jurel which helped India emerge victorious.

“We were put under pressure by them, but we got a good start by our openers, losing couple of wickets put pressure. But Jurel came out and took the pressure off. You have to see the situation and play accordingly - they were bowling well and protecting the boundaries, also not giving maidens and keep picking the singles,” he added.