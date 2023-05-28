'Gill will gobble up the trio of Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit': Ex-India pacer ahead of IPL 2023 final

With his match-winning centuries, Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill has been single-handedly taking out the big names of IPL 2023. His second century this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the Chinnaswamy, Gill handed Virat Kohli yet another heartbreaking before the playoffs. With his record knock of 129 on Friday against Mumbai in Qualifier 2, Gill ended MI's bid for a sixth IPL trophy. With Gujarat Titans in the final for the second consecutive season, standing against Gill is the legendary MS Dhoni. And a former India fast bowler strongly believes that Dhoni will face the same fate as that of Kohli and Rohit.

Shubman Gill; MS Dhoni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has been the season of the year of Gill, let alone the season. After heading into the season with centuries across formats, including a double ton in ODI, Gill ended his bid for a maiden IPL hundred when he reached the triple-figure mark against SRH in Ahmedabad. The 23-year-old then emulated the same against RCB in their final league game and Mumbai in the playoffs to single-handedly carry GT to the final.

Given Gill's form and with the final being in Ahmedabad, where the GT opener has smashed over 500 runs, the most by a batter at a venue this season, Atul Wassan, in conversation with ABP News agreed that Dhoni is the next victim on the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel Gill will gobble up the trio of Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit because the way he is batting. I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such formidability from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed,” he said.

Of the 851 runs Gill scored in IPL 2023, 533 runs came at the Narendra Modi Stadium in eight matches including three fifties and two tons. It is in fact the second-highest score by a batter in an IPL season (with home-away format) at a single venue after Virat Kohli's tally of 597 runs at Chinnaswamy during his iconic 2016 season.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarat will be strongly banking on Gill to make an impact in the big summit clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON