Shubman Gill's ugly feud with Zak Crawley, Duckett spills into commentary box; Dinesh Karthik pulls up Nasser Hussain

The final few minutes of Day 3 at Lord’s were anything but routine, as a tense and gritty day of Test cricket turned into open hostility. With both teams having posted identical first-innings totals of 387, India looked for an early breakthrough in the final few minutes of play. Instead, Jasprit Bumrah’s opening over with the new ball sparked heated exchanges between Indian fielders and opener Zak Crawley. England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill.(Action Images via Reuters)

England finished Day 3 without a loss of a wicket, but Crawley’s repeated interruptions and time-consuming antics during that single over irked the Indian camp, triggering sharp exchanges, sarcastic applause, and an on-field standoff.

Bumrah had just begun his opening spell when Crawley, after taking a couple of early runs, slowed the tempo considerably. He pulled away from the crease, gestured toward the sightscreen, and disrupted Bumrah’s rhythm. India’s fielders weren’t pleased. Shubman Gill, standing in the slips, could be seen throwing his hands up in frustration. By the fifth ball, matters escalated.

A sharp delivery from Bumrah kicked off a length and smashed into Crawley’s gloves. He immediately called for the physio. What followed was a long delay, during which the Indian fielders resorted to sarcastic applause. Gill even jogged up to Crawley and exchanged words, with Ben Duckett being forced to step in.

“He’s hit on the glove now, Zak Crawley,” Nasser Hussain observed in real time. “Things getting heated here. Ben Duckett not liking it,” added Dinesh Karthik.

The tension didn't just stay on the field. The commentary box mirrored the heat. Revisiting the incident shortly after, Hussain reiterated, “Crawley was hit on the gloves, he rightly called for the physio. Shubman Gill charged at him. Things got a bit heated towards the end.”

That’s when Karthik threw a subtle jab, replying: “Did you say, rightly called for the physio?” a tongue-in-cheek retort that left the commentators chuckling.

Nicely poised for Day 4

While Zak Crawley ensured safety, seeing out all of Bumrah's six deliveries, the heated exchange throughout the over poised an interesting Day 4 at Lord's. The Indian fielders will undoubtedly be charged up when the play resumes on Sunday, and the scores, too, keep the match evenly balanced.

With both teams posting identical first-innings totals of 387, the third Test at Lord’s has effectively become a second-innings contest, with India set to chase whatever England manage in their second innings.