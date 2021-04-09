Shuvagata returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squad for Sri Lanka Tests

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh is slated to play two Tests against Sri Lanka starting from April 21 and the Tigers will depart for the tour on Monday. All 21 members of the preliminary side will travel to Sri Lanka.

"We have decided to take the preliminary squad to Sri Lanka as it would help our preparation and also give exposure to a number of players who are in our thinking for the longer version going forward," said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin in an official statement.

Bangladesh will play a two-day practice match on April 17 and 18 and the squad for the Test series will be announced after the warm-up game.

"The squad for the Test series will be announced after our inter-squad warm-up game," said Abedin.

Bangladesh has included uncapped pace trio Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, and Shohidul Islam while Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury has made a return to the squad.

"They (Shoriful, Mukidul and Shohidul) have been in our HP set up and have impressed in whichever version they have played in. Mukidul and Shohidul in particular, have caught the eye in domestic first-class this season and are future Test prospects. They all have age on their side and are talented," said Abedin.

"Shuvagata is coming back after a while but he has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket. We have considered him as a batting all-rounder but his off-break is pretty handy also and gives us an option in the spin department," he added.

Preliminary squad: Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.