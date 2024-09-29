'Sick, cheap, egotist': Yuvraj Singh annihilated by fans for 'defaming' alleged ex-partner Deepika Padukone

Yuvraj Singh's recent conversation with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire podcast has stirred quite a controversy. During the conversation, Yuvraj shared a personal anecdote from India's tour of Australia in 2008, a tour he described as crucial to his career. He revealed that he was dating a well-known actress at the time, who was also shooting in Australia. According to Yuvraj, she travelled from Adelaide to Canberra to meet him, despite him telling the actress that the tour was critical and that she should avoid spending time with him. The revelation left fans buzzing with speculation. Yuvraj Singh was hammered for his comments on the Club Prairie Fire podcast(Files)

While Yuvraj did not explicitly name the actress, fans were quick to connect the dots, believing that he was referring to Deepika Padukone. In early 2008, Deepika was in Australia filming the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and rumours about her alleged links to Yuvraj were rife at the time.

Yuvraj’s story, particularly the details about her status as a current leading actress, led fans to believe she was the one in question. However, users on social media were unimpressed with Yuvraj’s decision to discuss such intimate details publicly, particularly about an old relationship that ended years ago.

Fans labelled it inappropriate for him to mention an actress who has long since moved on in her life, especially considering that both Yuvraj and Deepika are now married to their respective partners, Hazel Keech and Ranveer Singh.

The fact that Yuvraj mentioned this in front of two cricket legends, Gilchrist and Vaughan, added to the discomfort, with many questioning why he would choose to share such personal details in a light-hearted cricket interview.

The incident has sparked heated debate online, with fans criticizing Yuvraj for what they viewed as a lack of discretion. Many expressed that it was disrespectful to bring up a past relationship in such a public manner, especially when the other person involved has not spoken about it. While Yuvraj’s intention might have been to share a light moment from his past, fans have made it clear that they expect more respect and sensitivity when discussing old flames, especially given the public nature of the individuals involved.