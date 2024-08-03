Live
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Rwanda Under-19 Live Score: Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
Aug 3, 2024 11:09 AM IST
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Rwanda Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 12:00 PM
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Rwanda Under-19 Live Score, Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Rwanda Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 03 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Sierra Leone Under-19 squad -
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 3, 2024 11:09 AM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Rwanda Under-19 Match Details
Match 3 of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Sierra Leone Under-19 and Rwanda Under-19 to be held at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.