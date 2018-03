Sikandar Raza apologises to Zimbabwe fans after UAE loss dents World Cup hopes

Sikandar Raza has apologised to all the fans, families and friends of the Zimbabwe cricket team after defeat to the United Arab Emirates effectively ended their World Cup hopes.

Zimbabwe went into their final Super Six encounter on Thursday knowing a win against their unfancied opponents would secure their place at next year’s finals.

However, they stumbled to a three-run reverse via the Duckworth-Lewis method, opening the door for the winner of Friday’s meeting between Ireland and Afghanistan to steal in and snatch qualification.

And Raza, whose 3-41 and 34 from 26 balls proved in vain against the UAE, took to social media to express his sorrow for such a crushing disappointment.

Raza posted on his Twitter account