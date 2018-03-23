 Sikandar Raza apologises to Zimbabwe fans after UAE loss dents World Cup hopes | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sikandar Raza apologises to Zimbabwe fans after UAE loss dents World Cup hopes

Sikandar Raza and several Zimbabwe players have apologised to fans after their three-run loss to UAE in the World Cup qualifiers effectively ended their hopes for the 2019 contest in England.

Zimbabwe’s three-run loss to United Arab Emirates has virtually knocked them out of the reckoning for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 edition which will be held in England.
Sikandar Raza has apologised to all the fans, families and friends of the Zimbabwe cricket team after defeat to the United Arab Emirates effectively ended their World Cup hopes.

Zimbabwe went into their final Super Six encounter on Thursday knowing a win against their unfancied opponents would secure their place at next year’s finals.

However, they stumbled to a three-run reverse via the Duckworth-Lewis method, opening the door for the winner of Friday’s meeting between Ireland and Afghanistan to steal in and snatch qualification.

And Raza, whose 3-41 and 34 from 26 balls proved in vain against the UAE, took to social media to express his sorrow for such a crushing disappointment.

