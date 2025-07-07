Search Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Simarjeet Singh, Digvesh Rathi become top buys at DPL auction

BySamreen Razzaqui
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Delhi Premier League's auction saw Simarjeet Singh as the top buy at ₹39 lakh, followed by Digvesh Rathi at ₹38 lakh, as teams finalize rosters.

New Delhi: As the Delhi Premier League (DPL) prepares for its second season with two more teams, the players’ auction on Sunday saw right-arm pacer Simarjeet Singh, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL this year, emerging as the most expensive buy. Central Delhi Kings secured his services for 39 lakh.

Simarjeet Singh emerged as the most expensive buy at the Delhi Premier League auction, with Central Delhi Kins buying him for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39 lakh. (Pti)
Simarjeet Singh emerged as the most expensive buy at the Delhi Premier League auction, with Central Delhi Kins buying him for 39 lakh. (Pti)

Close behind was leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, who impressed during this year’s IPL with Lucknow Super Giants. He was picked up by Delhi Superstarz for 38 lakh, making him the second-highest purchase in the marquee category. The experienced left-handed batter Nitish Rana went to West Delhi Lions for 34 lakh while New Delhi Tigers landed right-arm pacer Prince Yadav for 33 lakh.

Purani Dilli have retained star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant while North Delhi Strikers have held on to Harshit Rana. South Delhi Superstarz, last year’s runners-up, retained Ayush Badoni and defending champions East Delhi Riders retained Anuj Rawat. West Delhi Lions chose to retain batter Ayush Doseja and Central Delhi Kings kept Jonty Sidhu.

The two new franchises – Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers – retained Priyansh Arya and Himmat Singh respectively in the draft.

East Delhi Riders exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the standout of last season’s final, Mayank Rawat, for 26 lakh after a fierce bidding war. Vansh Bedi, initially unsold in the marquee category, was brought back in the A category with a revised base price of 5 lakh. He was retained by Purani Dilli using their RTM for 16 lakh.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya was retained by South Delhi via RTM for 13.5 lakh while Central Delhi Kings retained Money Grewal through the same provision. West Delhi Lions used their RTM to bring back Ankit Kumar Rajesh for 10 lakh. North Delhi Strikers retained Yajas Sharma for 12.5 lakh via RTM.

Aaryavir Sehwag, the elder son of Virender Sehwag, was bought by Central Delhi Kings for 8 lakh. Aryaveer Kohli, Virat Kohli’s nephew, was bought by South Delhi Superstarz for 1 lakh.

