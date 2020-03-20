‘Similar talent as Babar and Kohli’: Ramiz Raja says Pakistan batsman could become a world-beater

cricket

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 11:36 IST

The world of international cricket has seen a surge of elite batsmen dominating the game. The likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, and David Warner have been on the top of their game for the last few years with bowlers devising separate plans to dismiss them. However, there are several other young batsmen like Marnus Labuschagne and KL Rahul who are looking to break the hegemony of these cricketers.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has revealed that there is one such player in the country who has the talent to become the next Azam or Kohli of cricket. Raja has said Haider Ali of the Peshawar Zalmi team has ‘immense talent’ and could become a world-beater if he follows the approach of Azam and Kohli.

‘‘Haider has immense talent and has made a name for himself in his first season of PSL,’’ Raja said in a Youtube video.

‘‘However, he needs to bring consistency in his performance and his ideal position is number three in the batting order. He has big quality shots in his armour and doesn’t need to improvise much as his power-hitting base is quite strong.’’

‘‘Haider needs to follow the approach of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. These two doesn’t improvise much as they have so much talent and rely mainly on conventional shots. Haider has similar talent as Babar and Kohli, but just needs to work on his game awareness and play longer innings,’’ he added.

Haider is a right-handed batsman who scored 239 runs in 9 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for the Zalmi’s before the league was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief after all of its 128 coronavirus tests conducted the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in PSL turned out to be negative.

Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 coronavirus tests on Monday which were also negative.

Meanwhile, all the 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.