'Sir Viv patted Virat on his shoulder and said 'thank you'': When Kohli's gesture floored Richards during a flight

There are several stories and anecdote related to cricketers that people come across, some heart-warming, some not so much. But there is always another side, a different version of players that people may not be too familiar with, of humanity. One such story of humanity was by renowned commentator and former India cricketer Vivek Razdan, who has narrated a fascinating incident that took place between former India captain Virat Kohli and West Indies great Viv Richards while on a flight. (Also Read: 'They need to give Kohli a break': Virat's ex-RCB teammate says India star 'overloaded with thoughts' about scoring runs)

"In 2019, when India had reached West Indies for Tests and ODIs. All the matches were taking place in different islands. And because of it, West Indies cricket arranges a huge flight where they everyone travels together – players, production crew, board members and others. After the match in Antigua got over, we had taken the flight to reach out next destination. The players boarded the flight first, followed by the production crew. The commentary team comprised Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards," Razdan said on SportsKeeda.

"What happened was that the players were seated, the flight was almost full. Sir Vivian Richards entered the flight with his bag but he could not find a space in the overhead locker since it was full. He was getting very worried and started opening different lockers to see if there was any space. Suddenly I saw Virat get up and started shuffling everyone's luggage. Everyone kept sitting, and barring Kohli, no one got up.

"Now, don't forget that Kohli back then was not only the captain of the Indian cricket team but in 2019, he was the biggest name in batting in world cricket. In the end, Kohli moved his own luggage, kept it below the seat in front of him and made room for Sir Richards's luggage. Sir Viv patted his shoulder and said thank you."

Richards has always been in awe of Kohli the player, batter and captain. Earlier this year, when Kohli stepped down as India’s captain, the West Indies great had tweeted his congratulations to him.

"Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket," he had said.