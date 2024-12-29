Siraj breathes fire, Bumrah delivers spell from hell but AUS tailenders fight back: 10 key highlights from Day 4 at MCG

Day four was a topsy-turvy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues to excite and thrill. India and Australia looked the happier at different parts of the day, but it was a story of missed opportunties for the touring side as they somehow failed to bowl out Australia despite being in the ascendancy. Here are 10 main highlights from the day's play. The Indian team appeals for a decision against Marnus Labuschagne on day four of the MCG Test match.(AFP)

10 highlights of day four at the MCG

1. Jasprit Bumrah’s send-off for Sam Konstas

A fiery opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep bore fruit as Bumrah bowled first innings half-centurion Konstas through the gate, and went on to give him a taste of his own medicine with his celebration.

2. Steven Smith shushes Siraj, Siraj shushes the crowd

Siraj set up Usman Khawaja fantastically with a few outswingers before swinging one back in through the gate. His first scalp of the match, Siraj celebrated in style.

3. ‘Kone se, kone se…’ Kohli helps dismiss Smith

Stump mics picked up Kohli advising Siraj to bowl from wide of the crease to Smith, which worked out as the Aussie batter nicked behind to bring an end to the innings.

4. Australia collapse from 80-2 to 91-6

The tide of the match turned soon after the 30th over as four Australian wickets fell in quick succession to swing the match in India’s favour.

5. Bumrah brings up 200th Test wicket

The wicket of Travis Head brought up Bumrah’s 200th wicket in Test cricket, the only bowler to have reached that mark with an average of sub-20. His historic series continued, as he also burst through Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey.

6. Jaiswal drops Labuschagne, skipper Rohit loses his cool

Having already dropped Khawaja earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal had another blunder as he spilled a routine catch at third slip off Labuschagne. Rohit Sharma didn’t hide his frustrations at his younger opening partner.

7. Labuschagne, Cummins rescue Australia’s innings

A crucial 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket ensured that Australia weren’t dismissed too cheaply, with every run of that stand being crucial in making a highly competitive total for the hosts.

8. “He’s the luckiest player I’ve ever seen…”

Bumrah did get 4 wickets in the innings, but was frustrated by Labuschagne managing to survive some great bowling. Walking back after another play-and-miss, Bumrah said to the umpire “He’s the luckiest player I’ve ever seen, I swear.”

9. 50-run last-wicket partnership frustrates India, takes lead to 300

A stubborn partnership between Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland meant that Australia were able to take their lead from 278 to beyond 300, a milestone that could present a mental edge for the hosts on day five. The duo brought up a half-century parntership.

10. Bumrah has 5… but it's a no-ball

India thought they finally brought an end to Australia's 10th wicket partnership with the second new ball, but in an incredible scene, KL Rahul's catch between his knees were chalked off as an exhausted Bumrah overstepped. A dramatic end to the day.