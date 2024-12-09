Menu Explore
'Siraj, don’t you have brains?’: Srikkanth tears India pacer to shreds after controversial verbal spat with Head

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 09, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Kris Srikkanth lashed out at Mohammed Siraj for his celebration after dismissing Travis Head, and then for having a verbal altercation with him.

India’s batting struggles continued as they crumbled to a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in Adelaide, in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was a pink-ball affair and the Aussies reigned supreme. Travis Head was the Player of the Match, due to his century in the first innings and was unplayable.

Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj (L) gestures to Australian batsman Travis Head (R).(AFP)
Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj (L) gestures to Australian batsman Travis Head (R).(AFP)

After India folded for 180 in their first innings, Head counter-attacked for the hosts, smacking 140 off 141 balls, packed with 17 fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne also got a half-century, slamming 64 off 126 balls, as Australia posted 337. Head lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj in the 82nd-over and what followed was pure pandemonium. Siraj sent Head a sizzling yorker, and he failed to get his bat down on time, as the ball crashed into his stumps. Then Siraj tried to give Siraj a send-off in celebration, instead of congratulating him for his brilliant knock. In response, Head told some words to Siraj, and they had a verbal altercation.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma in heated exchange over India captain's 'swollen knee' remark: 'They met during…'

India legend lashes out at Mohammed Shami

On his way to the dugout, Head received an applause from the Adelaide crowd, and Siraj was jeered. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former India player Kris Srikkanth lashed out at Siraj for his celebration and called it ‘madness’. “He has smashed the bowling mercilessly. Hey Siraj, don't you have brains? What are you doing? Have you gone mad? He smashed you left, right and centre. He hit boundaries and sixes effortlessly in his knock of 140. You're giving him a send-off after that. Is this called Sledging? What rubbish is this? It's just madness,” he said.

“One batter has scored 140. Give him credit, and applaud his knock. Instead of saying 'brilliant knock', you're giving him a send-off? As if, you got him out on 10 or 0, as if you planned it and got his wicket! He smashed you all over. The Indian bowlers had no answers to Head's onslaught. 140 off 141 balls. Look at that. He hit sixes at will. He didn't treat Ashwin as a spinner, he is dancing down the track and smashing him,” he added.

India collapsed for 175 in their second innings, setting a 19-run target for Australia. The home side cruised to 19/0 with ease. Both Head and Siraj are expected to be fine and were seen exchanging expletives during that heated moment. Meanwhile, the Aussie batter said that Siraj misunderstood a compliment, and the pacer accused him of lying.

