India's Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, (AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, (AP)
Siraj racially abused again at the SCG, six evicted from stands

  • Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd.
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:57 PM IST

Racial abuse of Indian players marred the Sydney Test for the third day in a row on Sunday as authorities removed six spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground’s Randwick end stands and launched an investigation.

Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd. The Indian team had lodged an official complaint of “racial abuse” on Saturday following a similar incident.

Siraj was abused as he moved to his fielding position after going for 17 runs in an over with Australia on the verge of declaration. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane stopped Jasprit Bumrah on his bowling run-up after Siraj drew his attention before match officials and security personnel took over.

Live TV showed Rahane, Siraj and rest of the Indian players speaking to umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson. Security personnel were seen approaching a group of men seated together, talking to them and then evicting them. Australia skipper Tim Paine, who was batting, also walked up to join the mid-pitch discussions before play resumed.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced a joint investigation with the New South Wales Police. “The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable,” Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Integrity and Security said in a statement. “We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today’s incident, which we are now in the process of investigating. A number of spectators were interviewed by NSW Police and subsequently removed from the SCG on Sunday afternoon. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement condemned the incident. “There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable,” CEO Manu Sawhney said. “Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately.”

After the day’s play, R Ashwin told the media that the umpires had asked the team to promptly report any abuse from the stands. The spinner, on his fourth Test tour to Australia, spoke of the crowd abusing Indian players on previous tours of Australia as well.

“At Sydney especially we have had a few experiences even in the past. Especially the lower tier, they have been quite nasty and hurling abuses as well. This time they were rising one step higher, and hurling racial abuses,” he said.

“It’s not acceptable in today’s day and age where we have seen a lot. We have evolved as a society and sometimes I think this roots back to (one’s) upbringing and the way one sees (it) this needs to be definitely dealt with iron fists. We must make sure it doesn't happen again.”

He recalled incidents from his first tour in 2011-12. “I had no clue what racial abuse was and how you can be made to look small in front of so many people. There are a set of people who would actually laugh at you when you are being abused. I had no idea what it was about. Whenever you stood on the boundary line, you wanted to come in 10 yards to avoid all these things.


“Nowadays the boys are much better equipped; even someone like Siraj who is new, he does know there is a line someone cannot overstep. It’s a wonderful thing, we were quite happy that the people were removed.”

Skipper Virat Kohli, back home for the birth of his first child, too was on his first Australian tour as a 23-year-old in 2011-12 when he was heckled by the Sydney crowd and infamously flipped a finger at them. “Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iine, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field,” he tweeted.

“The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once.”

Australia coach Justin Langer slammed the SCG crowd behaviour. “We’ve seen it in different parts of the world, and it’s really sad to see it happen in Australia. Our series so far has been played in such great spirits, it’s been incredible cricket. It’s a shame to see it getting marred by incidents that we are hearing about today and last night,” he said in his media interaction after play.

Former Australia pace great Glenn McGrath, who is part of the commentary team based in Mumbai, said on TV: “If there were racist comments, they should be prosecuted because there is no room…they should get those guys and find out what happened. Not only does it look bad for Cricket Australia, the SCG, but all Australians, because that’s not what we are as a culture and not what we want to be viewed by other countries.”

Former fast bowler Merv Hughes got into a twitter squabble after he wanted to know if it was racist abuse, abuse or banter before condemning those who were evicted. “If I know what was said could either defend them or condemn them.... again depending on what was said!!” he said in one of his tweets.

Many former India players also slammed the SCG incidents on social media.

