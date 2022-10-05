Siraj, Shami, or Chahar? Rohit Sharma drops big update on Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma-led Team India find themselves in a crisis situation due to the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer has been dealing with a back injury and has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16 in Australia. Bumrah's absence in the line-up has been hurting the team's plan and it was once again evident in the T20I series against South Africa.

After making an impressive start in the series opener, the pacers failed to replicate the performance as India leaked over 200 runs in the following two matches. In the final T20I in Indore, which South Africa won by 49 runs, the trio of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Deepak Chahar gave above 40 runs in their respective four-over quota.

While the BCCI is yet to name Bumrah's replacement for the showpiece event, team captain Rohit gave a massive update on the same following the conclusion of the match. Addressing the matter the skipper said that any decision in this regard will be taken after the team reaches Australia and the bowler's experience on Australian conditions will also be taken into consideration.

Also Read: Death over meltdown continues for India

"Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

If we look at the current set-up Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are the two standby bowlers, who'll be travelling with the team to Australia. Mohammed Siraj, who was called as a last minute replacement for Bumrah ahead of the South Africa T20Is, was tried in the final encounter on Tuesday evening.

Shami is the most experienced out of the three but Siraj had a promising red-ball outing during the famous Test series win against Australia at their home soil in 2020-21.

Chahar, on the other hand, was a regular in the playing XI for both the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa and could well be considered above the two in the main squad for the World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON