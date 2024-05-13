BENGALURU - Royal Challengers Bengaluru have dragged themselves back into the Indian Premier League playoff race after their early season struggles and skipper Faf du Plessis believes a bolder approach in recent matches had sparked their revival. Skipper Du Plessis credits newfound aggression for Bengaluru's IPL revival

After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree, with Sunday's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals lifting them to fifth in the table with 12 points, above Delhi and Lucknow on net run rate.

Needing a win to keep their top-four hopes alive, Bengaluru shrugged off the early dismissals of Du Plessis and top-scorer Virat Kohli as Will Jacks made a 29-ball 41 and Rajat Patidar smashed a 32-ball 52 to help them post 187-9.

Their bowlers ripped through Delhi to dismiss them for 140 in 19.1 overs, with pacer Yash Dayal claiming three wickets.

"We want to play that style of cricket - RCB talks about playing bold," Du Plessis said. "Just proud that we can actually do that now, putting our performance together.

"It's just confidence, isn't it?. First half of the season, we were really fighting for it, didn't quite come together for us. You just need a couple of guys to find their form in the tournament and it's happened."

Victory over Delhi marked the third straight match that Bengaluru had bowled a team out and they have posted totals of 200 or more in five of their last seven games.

"There's been a positive change. Even when we were losing, nobody was pointing fingers at anyone," Dayal said.

"We've been positive throughout the season and we've become more attacking. We've switched that mode on."

Bengaluru face third-placed Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

