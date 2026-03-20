SLC provides clarity on Matheesha Pathirana's IPL participation, four Sri Lankan players await performance-based NOC

Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement detailing where the national team players chosen to participate in the Indian Premier League stand in terms of receiving no-objection certificates from the cricket board. Matheesha Pathirana was injured during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign. (AP)

With the IPL just over a week away from commencing, the group of Sri Lankan players participating in the tournament were waiting for total clearance from the board. However, several players continue to wait for the go-ahead, with the statement clarifying that certain players will need to pass a Physical Performance Test to be granted the NOC.

Prime amongst the players who still await results from the test include Matheesha Pathirana, the fast-bowler who was a big-money buy for Kolkata Knight Riders, but saw his tournament in doubt after sustaining an injury during the T20 World Cup. Following reports this week that Pathirana would be deemed fit in time for the IPL, the bowler will need to prove his fitness to the SLC before being granted leave to join the Eden Gardens franchise.

Pathirana is among three players who have been described as having requested NOCs from the SLC but have been told they must complete the physical test. However, their completion of the test depends on their rehabilitation and injury recovery. Alongside Pathirana, Eshan Malinga and Wanindu Hasaranga are in this category.

Nissanka, two others have received NOC Meanwhile, seam bowler Nuwan Thushara is the one Sri Lankan player awaiting an NOC, and is due to take part in the test if he wishes to rejoin defending champions RCB. The SLC, as per the media release, is currently in the midst of an extended eight-week physical training program taking place to ‘enhance players’ physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments’.

The formalities are in place for the three remaining Sri Lankan players who were picked up in the IPL auction. The trio of Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera (both Delhi Capitals) plus Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have been granted NOCs by SLC, meaning they have been given the green light to join their respective franchises this week, ahead of the tournament.

The IPL will begin on March 28, as all ten teams prepare to spend the Indian summer months gunning for the trophy.