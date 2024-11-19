Smith and AUS batters wary of ‘X-factor’ Jasprit Bumrah's threat in India Tests: ‘Oh, where did that come from?'

Jasprit Bumrah is highly likely to lead the Indian team in the first Test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as Rohit Sharma is yet to take the flight to Perth. Bumrah led the Indian team just once in the red-ball format, in the past, when India travelled to England for the postponed test match in 2021. Despite his track record as captain, the Australia batters will be wary of Bumrah - the bowler who will look to set the stage on fire. The 29 Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India in the first Test against Australia.(AFP)

The 30-year-old is arguably the best all-format bowler at the moment. His unorthodox action and ability to swing the ball both ways, alongside his toe-crushing yorkers, make things extremely difficult to tackle him across formats.

The Australian batters were asked about facing Bumrah, to which Travis Head replied: “Impossible.”

The swashbuckling Australian batter asserted that Bumrah is always one step ahead of the batters.

“You try to feel like you’re one step ahead, but it always feels like he’s that next step,” Head told Fox Cricket.

Bumrah has an incredible bowling record in Tests on Australian soil, with 32 wickets in 7 Tests at an average of 21.25.

Head also labelled Bumrah as India's biggest player who is going to cause problems for the home batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Any format of the game, he’s incredible. He’s their X-factor, he’s the guy they go to every time, and more often than not, he’s able to produce for them. In big moments you want big players, and I think he’s their biggest. You’ve got your work cut out as a batter. He’s someone that’s going to be difficult over summer," he added.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja also shared his experience of facing Bumrah for the first time and how he managed to deceive him with his awkward action.

“When I first faced Bumrah, I was like, ‘Oh where did that come from?' It comes at you a little bit quicker than you expect because of the awkwardness of his action and how he releases the ball," Khawaja said.

‘Much like Mitchell Johnson, he had a weird action too’

However, Khawaja has a decent batting record against Bumrah and has been dismissed by him twice in red-ball format, while Head became his victim four times.

The veteran Aussie batter likened Bumrah's bowling and action to Mitchell Johnson's as their balls come a lot quicker towards batters due to their action.

“Much like Mitchell Johnson, he had a weird action too. The ball used to come out and felt like it got to you quicker because you didn’t get a look at it the whole way. Jasprit’s a little bit the same, with arms going everywhere," he added.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith, who has engaged in numerous battles with Bumrah across formats, admitted that even after playing him over the years, he needs a couple of balls to find his rhythm against him.

“He’s just awkward with the way he bowls, it’s obviously very different to a lot of other people. “It takes a little bit getting used to. I’ve played against him quite a lot now, and it still takes a couple of balls to get used to the different rhythm, Smith told Fox Cricket.