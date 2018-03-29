Smriti Mandhana guides India to easy win over England in women’s T20 tri-series

For Indian women’s cricket team, it was a case of joining the party too late. After suffering three successive defeats, the hosts produced a ruthless all-round show to trounce England by eight wickets in the last league match of the women’s T20 international tri-series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The result of the match did not change the scenario even a bit as England and Australia had already booked their berths in the Saturday’s final. Still, India needed this win badly going into the three-match ODI series against England, which gets underway in Nagpur on April 6.

Spinners were the stars in the hosts’ resounding victory with the quartet of Anuja Patil (3/21), Radha Yadav (2/16), Poonam Yadav (2/17) and Deepti Sharma (2/24) sharing nine wickets among themselves to roll England over for a paltry 107 in 18.5 overs.

Smriti Mandhana then came out all guns blazing and continued her purple patch to slam another half-century, her third in the tournament, as India romped home with balls to spare. Mandhana’s whirlwind knock of 62 off 41 balls was studded with eight fours and one maximum. She was well supported by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained unbeaten on 20 off 31 balls.

Earlier, England started really well with Danielle Wyatt, who had blasted a century against India in the previous match between the two teams, taking on Indian pacers in the power play overs. After the loss of her opening partner Amy Jones, Wyatt took England past 50 in no time before falling to a spectacular caught and bowled off Deepti Sharma.

Wyatt’s dismissal proved to be the turning point of the match as the visitors lost their nine wickets for the addition of only 58 runs in the face of some superb bowling from Indian tweakers.

Brief scores: England 107 in 18.5 overs (D Wyatt 31, A Patil 3/21, R Yadav 2/16, P Yadav 2/17) lost to India 108 for 2 in 15.4 overs (S Mandhana 62*, H Kaur 20*, D Hazell 2/17) by 8 wickets.