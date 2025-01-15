Smriti Mandhana hits India's fastest century in women's ODIs, first Indian to smash 10 centuries in the format

Smriti Mandhana sent the statisticians into overdrive in the third ODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The Rajkot pitch, known to provide a bed of roses for the batters, lived up to its reputation as Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal picked the bones out of the Ireland bowlers on Wednesday after India opted to bat. Smriti Mandhana hit India's fastest century in women's ODIs(BCCI Women)

Mandhana smashed the fastest century by an Indian in Women's ODIs off just 70 balls, bettering regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record off 87 balls against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. The left-handed opening batter, who is leading India in this series in the absence of Harmanpreet, who has been rested, got to her century with a couple in the first ball of the 24th over of India's innings.

Fastest hundreds for IND-W in WODIs (by balls taken)

70 - Smriti Mandhana vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

87 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs SA-W, Bengaluru, 2024

90 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs AUS-W, Derby, 2017

90 - Jemimah Rodrigues vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

98 - Harleen Deol vs WI-W, Vadodara, 2024

In the process, Mandhana also became the first Indian woman to hit 10 ODI centuries. She rose to joint-third spot in the all-time list along with Australia's Tammy Beaumont, who also has 10 centuries to her name. Before the start of the match, Mandhana was tied for the fourth spot with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, England's Charlotte Edwards and Nat Sciver-Brunt. The record for most centuries in Women's ODIs stands with former Australia captain Meg Lanning, who has 15 tonnes to her name. She is followed by New Zealand legend Suzie Bates (10).

Most hundreds in Women’s ODIs

15 - Meg Lanning

13 - Suzie Bates

10 - Tammy Beaumont

10 - Smriti Mandhana

9 - Chamari Athapaththu

9 - Charlotte Edwards

9 - Nat Sciver-Brunt

Mandhana blasted seven sixes, which is the joint-most by an India Women batter in an ODI innings, alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, who had hit as many during her 171* off 115 against Australia Women in the 2017 WC semi-final. She also equalled Harmanpreet for the most sixes for India in this format (52).

Mandhana, who had registered scores of 41 and 73 in the previous two ODIs, continued on her merry way, registering her first century this year. She has been in outstanding form of late. In 16 ODIs since the start of 2024, Mandhana has smashed five centuries and four half-centuries. Her aggregate of 996 runs scored at an average of 62.25, which is by far the most by any batter in the world in the same time frame.

Mandhana hit seven sixes and 12 fours in her blistering knock on Wednesday. Just when it was looking like she would completely destroy the Ireland bowling attack, Mandhana was dismissed for 135 off 80 balls when she tried to play the lap shot off Orla Prendergast and was caught at fine leg.

When Mandhana was dismissed, India had already reached 233 in 26.4 overs. This was India's third-highest partnership in the history of Women's ODIs. Mandhana's opening partnership with youngster Pratika Rawal has bore rich fruits for India. In the six innings that Mandhana and Pratika have opened together they have aggregated 701 runs with four century partnerships.

Highest partnerships for IND-W in WODIs (any wicket)

320 - Punam Raut & Deepti Sharma vs IRE-W, Potchefstroom, 2017

258* - Mithali Raj & Reshma Gandhi vs IRE-W, Milton Keynes, 1999

233 - Smriti Mandhana & Pratika Rawal vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025

223* - Anjum Chopra & Jaya Sharma vs PAK-W, Karachi, 2005

190 - Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues vs NZ-W, Napier, 2019

India rested Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra, and Tanuja Kanwar and Minnu Mani came in their place in the playing XI. Ireland were unchanged. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.