Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues sleep with World Cup trophy next to them after watershed moment in women's cricket

“Are we still dreaming?" Apparently, this is not just the reaction of the fans, as the cricketers are experiencing this emotion too. The Indian women's team achieved the unthinkable on Sunday, winning their maiden World Cup title after beating South Africa in the summit clash at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated the Proteas by 52 runs as Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma returned with proper clutch all-around performances. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues kept the World Cup trophy close(Jemimah Rodrigues - Instagram)

Just a few hours after the historic win, Jemimah Rodrigues, who was the Player of the Match in the semi-final against Australia, shared a picture with Smriti Mandhana on Instagram. In the now-viral snapshot, Jemimah and Smriti can be seen sleeping next to the World Cup trophy.

The image will instantly remind you of the Rohit Sharma classic after the former India captain shared a picture of himself sleeping next to the trophy after the T20 World Cup in Barbados last year.

Sharing the picture, Jemimah wrote, “Good morning world.”

Not just Jemimah and Smriti, but also Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav posed with the trophy.

The 25-year-old Jemimah shared that picture on Instagram as well, with the caption, “Are we still dreaming?”

India create history

Harmanpreet's side created history on Sunday as the hosts of the 2025 World Cup became the first team in the competition's history to win the silverware after losing three matches.

In the group stage, India lost back-to-back matches against South Africa, Australia, and England, and only a win against New Zealand secured the team's qualification for the semis.

A semi-final against Australia led many to believe that India wouldn't enter the fina,l but the hosts proved the naysayers wrong as Jemimah Rodrigues came up with an unbeaten 127-run knock to help India pull off a record chase of 339.

The final saw Shafali coming up with a knock of 87, helping India post 298 runs on the board. Deepti then brought all her experience into play, taking five wickets, setting up India's 52-run win.

Deepti became the first cricketer to score a fifty and bag five wickets in a World Cup knockout game, be it men's or women's. She also became just the second Indian after Yuvraj Singh (2011 against Ireland) to do it in a World Cup.