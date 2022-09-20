Smriti Mandhana rises to career-best world no 2 in T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur also gains in latest ICC rankings

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana climbed to career-best world number 2 position in T20Is and jumped to the number seven spot in ODIs in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings released on Tuesday. The India opener had amassed 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England, which India lost 1-2. The performance helped her jump two places. Continuing her rich form she went to smash a match-winning 91 in the first ODI against England, which India won by seven wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma also gained in the latest ranking. The captain moved to the ninth place in ODIs, while Deepti gained one place to reach 32nd position.

Yastika Bhatia also witnessed a jump of eight places to 37th, while Deepti also climbed to six places to 12th in bowlers' list.

In the T20I rankings, Kaur (up one place to 14th among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to 14th among bowlers) made notable gains.

All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position.

England's Sophia Dunkley jumped 12 spots to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series, while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

-with PTI inputs

