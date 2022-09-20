Home / Cricket / Smriti Mandhana rises to career-best world no 2 in T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur also gains in latest ICC rankings

Smriti Mandhana rises to career-best world no 2 in T20Is, Harmanpreet Kaur also gains in latest ICC rankings

cricket
Published on Sep 20, 2022 04:55 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana had amassed 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England, which India lost 1-2. The performance helped her jump two places. Continuing her rich form she went to smash a match-winning 91 in the first ODI against England, which India won by seven wickets.

Smriti Mandhana in action against England at the Commonwealth Games 2022 &nbsp;in Birmingham(PTI/File Photo)
Smriti Mandhana in action against England at the Commonwealth Games 2022  in Birmingham(PTI/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

Star India batter Smriti Mandhana climbed to career-best world number 2 position in T20Is and jumped to the number seven spot in ODIs in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings released on Tuesday. The India opener had amassed 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England, which India lost 1-2. The performance helped her jump two places. Continuing her rich form she went to smash a match-winning 91 in the first ODI against England, which India won by seven wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma also gained in the latest ranking. The captain moved to the ninth place in ODIs, while Deepti gained one place to reach 32nd position.

Yastika Bhatia also witnessed a jump of eight places to 37th, while Deepti also climbed to six places to 12th in bowlers' list.

ICC rules: Full list of changes that will come into effect at T20 World Cup

In the T20I rankings, Kaur (up one place to 14th among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to 14th among bowlers) made notable gains.

All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position.

England's Sophia Dunkley jumped 12 spots to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series, while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

-with PTI inputs

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
smriti mandhana
smriti mandhana

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out