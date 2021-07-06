'Someone who can play in crunch situation, has been the find of England series': India coach Ramesh Powar on Sneh Rana

Heaping praise on Sneh Rana, who made her Test and ODI debuts recently, India women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar called her the ‘find of the England series.’ The all-rounder, who was primarily selected in the Indian XI for the one-off Test against England as a bowler, emerged as one of India’s most impactful batters.

"Sneh Rana is the find of this series," Powar told the BCCI website.

Powar, who took over as the head coach from former India opener WV Raman ahead of the England tour, said Rana is someone who can play in crunch situations.

"The way she was bowling in the practice sessions in Southampton [India's base prior to the start of the tour], we thought we should give her a chance. It was a difficult decision to play two offspinners [Deepti Sharma is the other], but she has played her role to the core.

"I am really happy for her. Being an offspinner myself, I can see the talent. She is someone who can play in crunch situations, and that is what we need right now. When the big tournaments and the big series come up, we need players of calibre, who can take pressure," he said.

Rana scored an unbeaten 80 in the second innings of the one-off Test to help India draw the match, which at one point looked like an improbable task when India lost six wickets early.

The right-hander played two ODIs against England. In the last ODI, she played a crucial innings which helped India win their only match of the series. Rana’s 22-ball 24 in a tricky run-chase was an example of the 27-year-old’s ability to bat under pressure.

Powar also India women’s team captain Mithali Raj for her stellar performance in the ODI series.

"She deserves every praising word out there," Powar said. "She has been a fantastic servant of the game for 22 years. She is a role model for a lot of girls; she single-handedly won us the game [third ODI]."

Reacting to India’s performance in the three-match series, Powar said there is scope for improvement.

"We have to learn a lot many things from this series," Powar said. "The fielding improved immensely; the bowling improved immensely. Our batting has to be up if we're aiming for the World Cup."