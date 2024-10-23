'Social media and experts don't select India's XI, we do': Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul's place in XI for 2nd Test vs NZ

Despite scoring 68 runs in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, KL Rahul finds himself in the middle of a huge storm, and questions are arising over his spot in India's middle order. Ever since Sarfaraz Khan played a knock of 150 against New Zealand in the first Test, questions are being asked on KL Rahul's spot. Shubman Gill is also expected to make a comeback as he has fully recovered from a neck strain. As of now, it is not known who between Sarfaraz and Rahul will give way for Shubman, but amidst all this uncertainty, head coach Gautam Gambhir backed KL Rahul, saying the current management wants to back its players. India's KL Rahul warms up before the start of play on the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

KL Rahul had even scored a fantastic century in Centurion against South Africa, but the failure in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, has made several pundits question his spot and form.

"First of all, social media does not matter one bit. You do not pick players because of the social media or what the experts think. What the team management thinks, what the leadership group thinks, is very very important. Ultimately, everyone is judged, international cricket is about being judged. Everyone's performance will be judged eventually," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"But I feel he is batting really well, he has had a decent knock in Kanpur, obviously on a difficult wicket and he played according to the plans. He would be knowing that he wants to score big runs, he has that capability of scoring these big runs that is why he is being backed by the team management," he added.

Rahul has so far played 53 Tests, scoring 2,981 runs at an underwhelming average of 33.87. However, it is important to mention that it is just now that the batter has gotten a fixed position to bat upon, as earlier he batted as an opener and then as a middle-order option.

Gautam Gambhir gives fitness update regarding Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Gautam Gambhir also provided an update on Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. The former India opening batter said that Pant will indeed be keeping the wickets tomorrow.

"He (Gill) was injured in the last game due to an injury. It was because of an injury that he missed the previous game. He has been in great touch. We have not decided the playing XI. We will decide tomorrow and whatever team we decide, they'll go out to win," said Gambhir.

Regarding Pant, Gambhir said, “He's absolutely fine, he'll keep wickets tomorrow. No other fitness concerns."

India had lost the opening Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru by eight wickets. The second Test is now a must-win for the hosts if they want to win the series and maintain their perfect home record in the longest format over the last 10 years.

India's last home series loss had come in 2012 when England had stunned the hosts.