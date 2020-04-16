Sold his soul in greed: Former Pak batsman slams Kaneria, calls him fixer and liar

cricket

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has lashed out at Danish Kaneria for playing the religion card despite being involved in match-fixing and for also lying about his stats. Iqbal had earlier said that Kaneria was scared bowling to Brian Lara in the match where the left-hander took the attack to the leg-spinner.

“I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared.”

I still remember this match as a 12man 🇵🇰 and was just watching the sixes going in the stands 🙈 in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge 🙄 by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared 💨🤣 https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 13, 2020

However, Kaneria then hit back and said that he respected Lara, but then he also took his wicket on five occasions. “I have taken Brian Lara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records,” Kaneria said.

This conversation did not end here as Kaneria said that Iqbal should focus on his own stats and also mention the fact that the leg-spinner won many matches. Iqbal then hit back and labelled the leg-spinner a fixer and liar.

Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats..😏 who sold his 🖤soul for year’s in GREED 💵💴💸💰💷 and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7🤣!! Proudly wore 🇵🇰💚 this on my chest and proud of my all around stats☺️at least they are CLEAN!! https://t.co/1FliYai9oH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 15, 2020

What Inzamam said about the Kaneria vs Lara encounter:

“Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brain Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. In that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary.”

“I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground,” he had added.