e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sold his soul in greed: Former Pak batsman slams Kaneria, calls him fixer and liar

Sold his soul in greed: Former Pak batsman slams Kaneria, calls him fixer and liar

This conversation did not end here as Kaneria said that Iqbal should focus on his own stats and also mention the fact that the leg-spinner won many matches.

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Danish Kaneria
File image of Danish Kaneria(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has lashed out at Danish Kaneria for playing the religion card despite being involved in match-fixing and for also lying about his stats. Iqbal had earlier said that Kaneria was scared bowling to Brian Lara in the match where the left-hander took the attack to the leg-spinner.

“I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared.”

 

However, Kaneria then hit back and said that he respected Lara, but then he also took his wicket on five occasions. “I have taken Brian Lara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records,” Kaneria said.

ALSO READ: Took his wicket 5 times: Danish Kaneria reacts after Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Brain Lara story

This conversation did not end here as Kaneria said that Iqbal should focus on his own stats and also mention the fact that the leg-spinner won many matches. Iqbal then hit back and labelled the leg-spinner a fixer and liar.

 

What Inzamam said about the Kaneria vs Lara encounter:

“Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brain Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. In that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary.”

“I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground,” he had added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 positive in Delhi; 72 families told to quarantine
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
Covid-19: Slow testing pipeline as big a worry as kit delay
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
‘Stop adding religious colour’: India slams US body for remarks on ‘misguided’ report
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
Kerala man forced to walk with ailing father in arms after police stop auto
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
‘Maybe once in 1000 years’: ICMR on Covid-19 transmission from bats to humans
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
Suzuki Jimny climbs overpass, puts doubts about its off-road skills to rest
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news