'Some fears of bad game in semi-final. If I were in Indian dressing room...': Viv Richards' golden words

The only team to have remained unbeaten during the ongoing 2023 World Cup, hosts India take on Netherlands in their final league stage fixture in Bengaluru on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co. have already cemented their position as table-toppers with 16 points in eight matches, ahead of South Africa (12) and Australia (12).

Despite their good form, there have been fears among fans that India could falter in the semi-final stage, which they have done in the past since their 2013 Champions Trophy victory. In the 2019 World Cup, an invincible-looking Indian side crashed out of the semi-finals, losing to eventual runners-up New Zealand. Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cup last year, India were hammered by England in the semis.

Speaking to the ICC, West Indies legend Viv Richards praised India's form in the tournament, and also had some advice for them, in how to deal with 'fears of a bad game in the semi-final'. "In terms of this year’s competition, India have a mindset that they can go all the way playing like this. That absolutely should be their mindset and would be mine if I was in that dressing room – let’s go out with all guns blazing. That approach has worked so far and if that changes, things may go astray," he said.

"I believe they can go all the way unbeaten, which is really something to strive for. There may be some fears of ‘we have played so well so far, there may be a bad game around the corner in the semi-final’. They have to try and nullify those and banish any negative thoughts", he further added.

For India, former skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in this tournament and is third in the overall tally, with 543 runs in eight matches, packed with two tons and five half-centuries. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami is fourth in the wicket-takers list, with 16 scalps. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets for India, Ravindra Jadeja has picked 14, Kuldeep Yadav 12 and Mohammed Siraj has got 10.

